Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $391.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

