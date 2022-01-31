Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target upped by Argus from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LMT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $410.68.

NYSE:LMT opened at $393.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

