Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,350 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Amundi bought a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,803,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 4,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after buying an additional 1,409,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in V.F. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in V.F. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,299,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $890,961,000 after purchasing an additional 839,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VFC opened at $62.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.