Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,825 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.90.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $534.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $615.08 and its 200-day moving average is $581.01. The stock has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.69 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

