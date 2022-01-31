Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $412.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $456.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.