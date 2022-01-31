Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,624 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 587.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $44,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.00.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $644.97 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $264.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $760.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $786.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

