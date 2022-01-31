Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.43.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $508.13 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.24 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $583.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.47.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

