Logan Capital Management Inc. Invests $3.12 Million in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 204,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FULT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $18.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.