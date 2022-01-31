Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Acquired by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,050,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 339,825 shares during the period. Loral Space & Communications Inc. makes up 1.3% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $45,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LORL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 38,233.3% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 80.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 11.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 37.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LORL stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.85. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.52.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

