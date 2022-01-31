Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.84.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of LU traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. 464,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,783,134. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Lufax has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lufax will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Lufax by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765,291 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Lufax by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913,603 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Lufax by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147,031 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lufax by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,211,000 after buying an additional 3,032,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

