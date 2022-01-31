Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,037,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,956,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,205 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

