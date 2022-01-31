Luzich Partners LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total transaction of C$10,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,905,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,804,528.

Luzich Partners LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 355,700 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total transaction of C$583,348.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 395,600 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.63, for a total transaction of C$644,828.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 304,100 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$468,314.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 7,000,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$9,100,000.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 174,100 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$235,035.00.

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at C$1.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$277.62 million and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.68 and a one year high of C$1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.44.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

