Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spire were worth $63,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,362,000 after buying an additional 86,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Spire by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 75.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Spire by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR stock opened at $65.68 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

