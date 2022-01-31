Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,523,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,025 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Sohu.com worth $73,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOHU. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 59.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 84,881 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 92.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOHU opened at $16.68 on Monday. Sohu.com Limited has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $655.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Sohu.com had a net margin of 108.01% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

