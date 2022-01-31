Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $58.58 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $58,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock opened at $808.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $888.76 and its 200 day moving average is $897.67. The stock has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

