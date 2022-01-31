Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,366,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 77,743 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $60,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,392,000 after buying an additional 342,347 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,612 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.13 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. The company had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,057. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.