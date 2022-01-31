Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $71,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Kirby by 383.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 101.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $65.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Kirby’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $71,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

