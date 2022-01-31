Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 84.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 248,976 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 52.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 540,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after buying an additional 185,035 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 30.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 286,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1,002.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 75,607 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $317.52 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 319.59%. The business had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.