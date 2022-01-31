Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Up to $56.39

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.39, but opened at $66.90. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 29,297 shares traded.

MDGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

The company has a market cap of $983.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.96.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

