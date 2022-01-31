Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners has set its FY 2021 guidance at $4.430-$4.430 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance at $1.100-$1.100 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MMP opened at $48.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

