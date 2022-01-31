MakiSwap Hits One Day Volume of $306,792.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $306,792.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.72 or 0.06947866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,335.11 or 0.99728688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00054880 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006686 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

