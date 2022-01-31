Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.14 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $33.14 million and $4.68 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $9.45 or 0.00025518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00047403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.71 or 0.06801466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,074.51 or 1.00154838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00051314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00052248 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

