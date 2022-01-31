Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MPC stock opened at $71.80 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.15.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marathon Petroleum stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

