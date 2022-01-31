Mastercard Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

MA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

MA opened at $382.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $375.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.75 and its 200 day moving average is $354.51. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,844,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

