Mastercard Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.81 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

Shares of MA opened at $382.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $375.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.