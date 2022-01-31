MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCFT. Raymond James upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.60.

MCFT stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $467.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.10.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $144.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 11.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 278,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 146,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

