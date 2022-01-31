Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ MTRX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.26. 1,841,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,842. The stock has a market cap of $194.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.62. Matrix Service has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $16.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

In related news, CEO John R. Hewitt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Chandler purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Matrix Service by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Matrix Service by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Matrix Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Matrix Service by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

