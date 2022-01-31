MaxLinear (MXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect MaxLinear to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MXL opened at $54.88 on Monday. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -365.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of research firms have commented on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MaxLinear stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

