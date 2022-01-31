Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Trading Down 11.9%

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) shares traded down 11.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter. Medicure had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

