Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Update

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the December 31st total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Medigus stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,538. Medigus has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

