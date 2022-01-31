MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,106 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $19,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $2,396,312.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,922 shares of company stock worth $6,728,431. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MD opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

