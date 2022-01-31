Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,445 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $17.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $31.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

