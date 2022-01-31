Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $448,000 Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in UDR were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in UDR by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in UDR by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.01, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.55. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

