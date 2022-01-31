Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $505,000 Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 177.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $631,082.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $650,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,623. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBSH stock opened at $67.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

