Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 14,674 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,674 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

