Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 15,489 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,489 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xerox were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icahn Carl C increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 31,142,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,542,000 after buying an additional 2,373,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 11.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,037,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,807,000 after purchasing an additional 830,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xerox by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 196,652 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Xerox by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after acquiring an additional 115,515 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Xerox in the second quarter valued at about $72,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.73. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

