Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,845 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of H. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,386,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,675,000 after acquiring an additional 88,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,257,000 after acquiring an additional 171,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,908,000 after acquiring an additional 105,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 996,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $89.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on H. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

