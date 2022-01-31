Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 633 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 40.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 198.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $4,012,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total value of $3,386,451.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $451.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $595.70 and a 200 day moving average of $609.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.60 and a 12 month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

