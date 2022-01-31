Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,989,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,532,000 after buying an additional 4,165,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after buying an additional 3,594,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

NYSE:MRK opened at $80.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $204.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,692,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 736,998 shares of company stock worth $61,182,879. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

