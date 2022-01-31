Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.87. 9,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 610,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,694,000 after purchasing an additional 638,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after purchasing an additional 480,066 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 808.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 124,715 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 283,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 123,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

