Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors grew its position in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,314,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Netflix by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after buying an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Shares of NFLX opened at $384.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $569.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

