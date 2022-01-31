Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 939 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $217.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.29. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

