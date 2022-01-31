Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Position Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after purchasing an additional 462,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 161,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,455,000 after buying an additional 134,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 190,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 130,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $53.91 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.