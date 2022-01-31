Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.9% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,494 shares of company stock worth $86,682,337. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.53 and its 200-day moving average is $342.23. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.50 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $839.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

