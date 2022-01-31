MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to post $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.51. MetLife posted earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $8.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

MET stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.10. 439,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,309,102. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

