MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.47.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MetLife by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,857,000 after purchasing an additional 235,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,448 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in MetLife by 5.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after purchasing an additional 444,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,566,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,904. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $69.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

