Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,001 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.8% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 475,699 shares of company stock valued at $163,239,457 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $308.26 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.62 and its 200-day moving average is $309.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

