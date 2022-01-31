Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $204.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.41 and a 200 day moving average of $200.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $129.83 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.62%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $125,909.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

