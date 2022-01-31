Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Hits $35.28

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for about $35.28 or 0.00095312 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $39.65 million and approximately $33,850.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00047403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.71 or 0.06801466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,074.51 or 1.00154838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00051314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00052248 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

