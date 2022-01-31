Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Trading Down 12.2%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF)’s stock price was down 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 2,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 10,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

